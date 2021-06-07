Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TARS) is one of 196 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Competitors -22,838.38% -121.87% -32.56%

62.2% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A -$26.81 million -7.84 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 23.93

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 1 3.20 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Competitors 1112 4422 9755 185 2.58

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.95%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 38.87%. Given Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.