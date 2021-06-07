Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,747 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,940,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. frontdoor makes up 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 2.26% of frontdoor worth $104,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in frontdoor during the first quarter worth $248,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

frontdoor stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,949. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. frontdoor, inc. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.62.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

