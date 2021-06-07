Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 220,913 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,176,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,913 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for 0.8% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.39% of Agilent Technologies worth $149,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE:A traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.95. 4,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,872. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.71 and a 1-year high of $140.32.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,104.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.