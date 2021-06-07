Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $53,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Barclays upped their price target on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

NYSE:DE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $356.15. 10,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $373.00. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $148.12 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

