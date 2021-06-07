Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $69.09 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $69,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in ANSYS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 11,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.88.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS traded down $7.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $331.57. 3,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,604. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.68 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $348.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

