Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $86.89 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $86,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 56,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock traded down $8.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $833.00. 1,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,215. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $859.99. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $646.46 and a 1-year high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Insiders have sold a total of 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.83.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

