Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 48,773 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,852,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 48,773 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intel were worth $118,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,932,489,000 after purchasing an additional 994,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Intel by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.13. 295,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,503,781. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $230.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

