Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 498,548 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 978,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 498,548 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $61,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 109,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 82,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.05. 77,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,637,730. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.68. The firm has a market cap of $145.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

