Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.46

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.46 and last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 1011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

TDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,229 shares of company stock worth $552,496 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,452,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,958,000 after buying an additional 880,220 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,585,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,408,000 after buying an additional 736,458 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 533,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 715,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 507,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

