Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TLSNY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.28. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is a boost from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.10%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

