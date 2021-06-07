Tellor (TRB) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $106.40 million and approximately $60.21 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for approximately $63.07 or 0.00174989 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00077002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00026629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.27 or 0.01055065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.68 or 0.10292684 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00054549 BTC.

Tellor Profile

TRB is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,765,890 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,073 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.