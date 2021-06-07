Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.51. Tenneco posted earnings per share of ($2.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. Tenneco’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

TEN stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,402. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 18,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $202,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,797,060 shares of company stock valued at $104,330,248 over the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

