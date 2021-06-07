Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) is Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s 6th Largest Position

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,973,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,934 shares during the quarter. Terminix Global accounts for 3.2% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $189,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMX. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

In other Terminix Global news, CAO John Patrick Mullen sold 8,354 shares of Terminix Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $405,837.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,874.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,142. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Terminix Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMX. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terminix Global in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.