Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after buying an additional 297,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,803 shares of company stock worth $76,734,804 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $11.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $587.27. The company had a trading volume of 505,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,374,883. The firm has a market cap of $565.73 billion, a PE ratio of 583.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.70 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $656.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

