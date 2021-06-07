Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 93.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $190.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

