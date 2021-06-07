The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.01

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.01 and last traded at $33.71, with a volume of 962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANDE shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 2,101.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Andersons Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

