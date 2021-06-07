The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,672 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $14,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock valued at $147,529,685. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.01. The stock had a trading volume of 75,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,947. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $94.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Barclays raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.