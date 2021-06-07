The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Boosted by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.12. The company had a trading volume of 75,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,309,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $241.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

