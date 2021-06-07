The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the first quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $56.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,309,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $241.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

