The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,569,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,082,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

NYSE:HIG opened at $65.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.39.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.