The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,974 shares during the period. The Howard Hughes accounts for 1.7% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $76,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 502,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,638,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $653,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,855,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,036 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 254,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,112,000 after purchasing an additional 68,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Howard Hughes stock opened at $107.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $113.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.81.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Allen J. Model purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,297.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

HHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

