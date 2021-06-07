The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. The J. M. Smucker comprises approximately 1.8% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,940,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SJM stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,764. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

