The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.50

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 15590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Swatch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

