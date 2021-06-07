The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$87.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TD. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

NYSE:TD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.81. The company had a trading volume of 44,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,037. The firm has a market cap of $132.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.17. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

