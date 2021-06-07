The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $459.36 Million

Analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will report sales of $459.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $476.70 million and the lowest is $445.60 million. The Wendy’s reported sales of $402.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

WEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,860,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,785,000 after purchasing an additional 425,196 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 454,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40,254 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $850,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.94. 36,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

