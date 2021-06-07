Thisoption Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.62 Million (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 7th. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00003329 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Thisoption has traded up 74.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00065794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.02 or 0.00278149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.80 or 0.00254074 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.83 or 0.01149910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003413 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,232.29 or 1.00206517 BTC.

Thisoption Coin Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars.

