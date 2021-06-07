Todd Willard Benson Sells 5,000 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stock

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HP stock opened at $33.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.24. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

HP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 58,350 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth $1,090,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after buying an additional 621,301 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

