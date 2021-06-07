Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,420 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $59,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 652.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 368.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,250,000 after buying an additional 1,607,458 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU opened at $83.76 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $639,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.