TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 31,707 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 432,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 88,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,008. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

