Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Hits New 1-Year High at $199.40

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 199.40 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 198.90 ($2.60), with a volume of 1326086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.80 ($2.58).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 190.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 14.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

