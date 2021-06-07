UniLayer (LAYER) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.56 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001535 BTC on popular exchanges. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $10.95 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UniLayer has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,025,123 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

