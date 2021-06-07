Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Increased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 0.6% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $46,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,226. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $161.41 and a one year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

