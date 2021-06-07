United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Holdings Raised by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 105.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:URI opened at $332.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $136.51 and a one year high of $354.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.77.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

