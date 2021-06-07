Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Gap Up to $13.06

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.06, but opened at $13.76. Urban One shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 16,387 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Urban One alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $758.46 million, a PE ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.04%.

In other news, Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eric Semler bought 566,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,245,074.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,298 shares of company stock worth $505,220 over the last ninety days. 79.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Urban One by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Urban One in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Urban One by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Urban One in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.