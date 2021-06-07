USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 25,650 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 292,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,080,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,022,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 273,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 32,227 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,741. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.39.

