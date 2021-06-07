USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.90. 102,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.24.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

