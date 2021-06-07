USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 18.8% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 90,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 19.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after buying an additional 23,217 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.4% in the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 25.9% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 164,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $136.48. The stock had a trading volume of 65,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,618,401. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $113.76 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $334.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

