USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 202 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.86. 228,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,771,270. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.91. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $81.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.