Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stake Reduced by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,924 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vale by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC boosted their price target on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

