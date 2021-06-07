Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Has $5.37 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 163.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC owned 0.31% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OIH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,500,000. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,074,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,106,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,294,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF stock traded down $2.80 on Monday, reaching $241.84. 11,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,886. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.36. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a one year low of $87.48 and a one year high of $248.09.

