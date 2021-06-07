Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,824 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000. CRH accounts for approximately 1.1% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in CRH during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CRH by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

CRH traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $53.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,145. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.03. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5736 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.39%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

