Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Trims Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PVH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $984,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $83,904,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $865,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,062,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 376.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 374,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.10. 15,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,053. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $121.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

In other PVH news, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $2,393,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

