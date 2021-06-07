VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Holdings Lifted by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 2.4% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.53% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $30,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.41. 27,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,995. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.01.

