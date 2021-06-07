Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Position Raised by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 151.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,447,000 after buying an additional 1,416,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,821.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,171,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,823,000 after buying an additional 7,891,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,509,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,049,000 after buying an additional 315,665 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,360,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,856,000 after buying an additional 426,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,359,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,745,000 after buying an additional 171,351 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.50. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $54.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

