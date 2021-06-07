Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2,408.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.95. 718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,227. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $101.45 and a 12-month high of $179.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

