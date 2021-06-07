Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after acquiring an additional 239,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $388.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $272.77 and a 12-month high of $388.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

