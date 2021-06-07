Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Shares Acquired by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 326.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,704,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,200,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,364,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,587,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $792,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

BNDW traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.75. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,977. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.71. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $82.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.