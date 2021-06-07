Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,585,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,125 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Capri were worth $80,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Capri by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

CPRI stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,958. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

