Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $48.34 Million in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,021,835 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,343,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.50% of Levi Strauss & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 408.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,751 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 109,051 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 658,339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after acquiring an additional 106,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

NYSE LEVI traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.63. 11,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 44,531 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $1,215,250.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,250.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 84,142 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,106,915.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,636,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,458,955 shares of company stock worth $38,631,961. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

