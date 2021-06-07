Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,032,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,720,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Chemours by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in The Chemours by 949.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in The Chemours by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CC shares. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

The Chemours stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.55. 5,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,789. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

